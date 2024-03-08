Cranbrook RCMP has released a photo of a person of interest in a hit-and-run that resulted in a man being hospitalized.

“Cranbrook RCMP has been diligently canvassing businesses for video in relation to the injury hit and run,” said RCMP officials. “Video of a female was located and RCMP is hoping for an identity.”

Police officials said the detachment responded on Feb. 24 to the 1300 block of Theatre Road, near Kal Tire.

The man was being treated by BC Emergency Health Services when police arrived.

- Advertisement -

The 46-year-old Cranbrook resident was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“With the help of local businesses, we were able to locate a video of a female getting into the suspect truck immediately preceding the hit and run”, said Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are now hoping the public can help identify this female in order to move our investigation forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a web-based tip here.