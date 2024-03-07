The District of Elkford will hold a public hearing on a proposal to make the Elk Valley Lodge to remain as a permanent facility.

The public hearing is set for March 25 at 4 p.m. at Teck Hall in the Community Conference Centre.

“Official notice of these applications will be provided in accordance with the District’s notification procedures on March 14,” said Elkford officials. “A public information package will also be available when official notice is published.”

You can submit comments about the applications at the public hearing or you can submit written comments to [email protected].

More information on the proposal to amend the official community plan can be found below.

