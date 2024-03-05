The Regional District of East Kootenay’s new building bylaw will come into effect on April 1.

RDEK officials said you should learn how the changes will impact you.

“Starting on April 1, there will be an excavation and footings inspection prior to concrete placement, which will put us in step with all of our neighbouring jurisdictions,” said RDEK Building Supervisor Kenley Barros.

RDEK officials said a non-refundable fee will be required when an application is submitted, which will be deducted from the total building permit fee when the application is approved.

“The goal of this is new fee to partially recover the costs for incomplete applications, applications that cannot be approved, or applications that are cancelled prior to issuance,” said Barros.

This update comes as the RDEK works to align its building bylaws with the standard template set under the Municipal Insurance Association of BC Building Bylaw.