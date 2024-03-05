ʔaq̓am First Nation leadership is expressing their disappointment with the B.C. Government’s decision to suspend proposed amendments to the Province’s Land Act.

“We are dismayed that these straightforward updates to the act were misrepresented by some people to such an extent that Minister Cullen has opted to pause the process,” said Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre of ʔaq̓am.

ʔaq̓am officials said the amendments aimed to bring aspects of the Land Act in line with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

“The amendments would make way for better-shared decision-making,” said Nasuʔkin Pierre. “They would create space in the law to implement agreements that would be negotiated in accordance with the process and requirements of Section 7 of the Declaration Act. That’s it.”

Officials note that the consultation period was marred by misinformation.

“Some figures have gone to extremes to knowingly mislead the public about what the proposed legislation would do,” said Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Nathan Cullen in a written statement.

Ktunaxa officials said this hampered the consultation process, obscuring the original point of the amendments.

“The proposed amendments would remove barriers to shared decision-making in a framework that recognizes First Nations rights and freedoms,” said Ktunaxa officials.

Nasuʔkin Pierre is hopeful discussions will pick back up.

“ʔaq̓am leadership supports a transparent engagement process around important issues,” said Nasuʔkin Pierre. “Such an engagement process was happening, but it was derailed. We are cautiously hopeful that the pause announced is in order to more fully engage and educate the public so that the disinformation is not leading the discourse.”