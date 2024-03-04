The College of the Rockies is gearing up for the East Kootenay Career and Job Fair on Wednesday.

COTR officials said the event offers a platform for people looking for new career opportunities, recent graduates entering the job market, those exploring summer employment or diverse career options, and employers looking to hire new talent.

The fair is set to go ahead in the College gym at the Cranbrook Campus from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

A welcoming ceremony will go ahead the evening before, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, which will feature three guest speakers.

“Janet Fan is an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) officer who, along with Aireen Luney and Yohan Lamoly from the BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP), will speak about Accessing International Workers Through Immigration,” said COTR officials. “They will explore how to use provincial and federal economic immigration programs to attract and retain international employers and explain the BC PNP and federal immigration program criteria and processes, including Express Entry.”

The event will happen in the College’s main campus room 205 and will wrap up with a question-and-answer session.

“Aireen and Yohan will provide valuable insight into immigration and the local workforce. Opportunities to hear such knowledgeable speakers demonstrates that the East Kootenay Career and Job Fair is not just a job-seeking opportunity; it’s an opportunity to explore diverse career paths and unique ways of addressing needs,” said Kerstin Renner, Regional Community Development Manager at Kootenay Employment Services. “We are thrilled to have these speakers share their insight on the evening of March 5 and look forward to welcoming more than 70 potential employers and vendors to the Career and Job Fair on March 6. This event provides both job seekers and employers with a unique chance to connect and explore.”

COTR officials said a sensory-friendly environment will be available before the main event, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a quiet, low-lighting environment to accommodate people who may need a sensory-conscious approach.

“We believe in creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and comfortable exploring their career options,” said Jenn Smith, Co-op and Employment Services Coordinator at the College. “The sensory-friendly hour allows us to cater to diverse needs and promote inclusivity.”

Admission to the welcoming ceremony and fair is free and open to all interested people.

You can see a list of the vendors below.

More: East Kootenay Career and Job Fair 2024