No injuries have been reported when South Country firefighters contained a house fire in Tie Lake.

RDEK officials said the fire broke out in a home along Thistle Road.

“We received an alarm call from a home on Thistle Road and upon investigating further, found a smouldering fire between two joists in the crawl space of the home,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Michael Hockley. “Our teams were able to quickly isolate the issue and we will remain on site until everything is fully cooled down and extinguished.”

RDEK officials said nine firefighters from Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko Fire Departments responded with four pieces of apparatus just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported and the homeowners have been in contact with the fire department.

RDEK officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but it has not been deemed suspicious.

“Our team did an excellent job of locating the source of the smoke and ensuring the damage was contained to a relatively small area. While the home itself sustained only minor damage, a structural engineer will be required to determine the extent of the impact to joists within the crawl space,” said Hockley.