Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it (Tobacco Plains Band or YQT) has restructured Ka·kin, its economic development branch, and brought on a new CEO to facilitate the process.

YQT officials said Trent Fequet has stepped into the CEO position, with the goal of ensuring meaningful returns to community members.

“Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it has entrusted Ka·kin with a pivotal role in advancing the Nation’s economic sustainability objectives,” said YQT officials. “This involves robust participation in regional economies, collaboration with key Alliance Partners, creation of ownership opportunities, and engagement in developmental activities aligned with the organization and Nation’s long-term vision and values.”

YQT said the expansion of the Ka·kin Group of Companies represents a significant milestone for the community’s economic development.

“The strategic restructuring, guided by responsible stewardship and decision-making, positions Ka·kin to navigate a path towards self-sufficiency and prosperity, respecting the culture and values of YQT people for generations to come,” said officials.

This work will foster employment opportunities, with an emphasis on youth mentoring, training, and employment.

“Ka·kin’s restructuring strategically supports Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi‘it as stewards of the land, enabling us to adopt a comprehensive and sustainable approach toward becoming a self-governing First Nation,” said Nasuʔkin Heidi Gravelle. “By developing our capacity through Ka·kin, we attain the autonomy necessary to execute our economic and stewardship priorities, enhancing the quality of life for our people while caring for our lands.

“With the strong community relationship nurtured by Trent Fequet, he is the ideal individual to guide us in becoming genuine partners in the economic prosperity and benefits unfolding within our traditional territory, all while upholding ʔa·knumuȼtiⱡiⱡ (Natural Law) and the well-being of ʔa·kxam̓is q̓api qapsin (All Living Things).”

Fequet said he’s eager to take on the role of CEO.

“We are presented with a remarkable opportunity to redefine the landscape of First Nation business within Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi‘it’s traditional territory,” said Fequet. “Having spent the past number of years fostering a deep connection with Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi‘it, I am honored to lead this transformative journey while deepening the connections and relationships with the members of the Nation.

“As an Indigenous individual, this appointment to CEO signifies not only a professional milestone but also a deeply personal commitment to a region I hold dear,” said Fequet. “By centering Ka·kin’s business goals in Indigenous values, guided by Natural law, we will ensure that Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it’s voice is not only heard but amplified, with their culture and knowledge celebrated.”