BC Highway Patrol officials said almost 200 drivers were caught violating some or all of the ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ legislation near Cranbrook.

Police officials said the drivers were all caught along Highway 3/95 in less than three hours on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The legislation requires drivers to reduce speed and move over for all stopped vehicles with flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

“The intent of the ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ law is to protect roadside workers,” said Highway Patrol officials. “From 2008 to 2017, 230 workers were hit by motor vehicles and 12 of those workers passed away.”

Police officials said the nearly 200 drivers were given a warning and an educational pamphlet, rather than the $173 violation ticket that could have been issued.

“The goal of the operation was to improve the safety of first responders, highway maintenance workers and tow operators,” said Inspector Chad Badry, Officer in Charge of Kootenay Highway Patrol. “We are asking drivers to ‘slow down and move over’ to make our highways safer for emergency responders and roadside workers.”

Highway Patrol officials said they attended the educational event alongside BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting, Van Horne Towing, and Yahk Towing.