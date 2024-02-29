Kimberley residents are invited to share their thoughts on the future of drive-throughs and gas stations in the community.

“Recognizing the need for updated policies and regulations, the City seeks valuable input from residents to ensure that future developments align with community values and expectations,” said city staff.

This comes after a proposed drive-through/gas station development was voted down in 2023.

“Last year, an application for a restaurant featuring a drive-through service and a gas station highlighted gaps in the City’s land use regulations and policies,” said city officials. “The subsequent public interest in the application highlighted the importance of addressing these gaps to provide clear guidelines for future development.”

The city has launched an online survey to gather public input, and residents are encouraged to share their thoughts before the Mar. 31 deadline.

“The feedback collected will play a pivotal role in establishing policies and regulations that reflect the community’s collective vision,” said city officials. “This initiative is an opportunity to provide clearer direction to both residents and potential investors, ensuring that future developments contribute positively to the city’s character and align with community values.”

You can find the survey through a link below or find physical copies in Kimberley’s City Hall.

