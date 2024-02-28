Cranbrook’s anticipated water quality advisory set for Wednesday night has been postponed for a few weeks.

The advisory was planned to come into effect due to work on the intake screen of the Phillips Reservoir.

City officials said the cleaning and inspection work will still go ahead in a few weeks.

“The City of Cranbrook and the Interior Health Authority (IHA) will initiate a Water Quality Advisory once this work is set to begin,” said city officials.

The new date will be announced ahead of work beginning, so residents, businesses and others can prepare.

“We apologize for the last-minute cancellation of this work, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents and our water system users,” said city officials.