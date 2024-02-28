Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Elk Valley, with up to 55 millimetres of precipitation to pour onto the region.

The forecaster expects the heavy downpour to start Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday.

“Snow will transition to rain throughout [Wednesday] afternoon. Rain will intensify this evening and persist through Thursday,” said Environment Canada. “The rain falling on top of the snow already on the ground will exacerbate water pooling and localized flooding risks.”

Officials said the Fernie and Morrissey areas will likely be hit the hardest.

The heavy rain will likely ease off to showers by Thursday evening as the cold front passes.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Be prepared for winter conditions at higher elevations,” said Environment Canada.