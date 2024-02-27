Cranbrook RCMP is asking for public assistance to find eight bikes that were stolen from a shed at Mount Baker Secondary School.

Cranbrook RCMP officials said the bikes were last seen in January when they were put into a secure shed.

“These bikes were used by students in the Outdoor Education Program put on by the high school. Having these bikes stolen is a huge blow to the students and the program itself,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

Police officials said the bikes include Trek Marlins, Specialized Pitch, Giant Trance and Giant Reign.

“Anyone who might have information with regard to this incident is asked to contact the local office at 250-489-3471,” said Cranbrook RCMP. “The public is also advised they can remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”