A water quality advisory will be in effect for Cranbrook starting Wednesday night.

City officials said this comes as city crews are set to begin inspection and cleaning of the Phillips Reservoir’s intake screen.

Work will begin at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and is expected to be finished by 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The advisory will remain in effect until at least Monday, March 4, or until water sample testing comes back clear.

The cautionary measure comes from Interior Health (IHA) and the City of Cranbrook.

“Both IHA and the City of Cranbrook recommend that children, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems or anyone who wants additional protection to use boiled water or a safe alternative for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth until further notice,” said City officials. “Bring water up to a rolling boil for at least one minute.”