Avalanche Canada officials said there is a heightened risk of avalanches in southeast B.C.’s mountain ranges.

Conditions follow the weekend’s snowfall.

“With significant snowfall and strong wind in the forecast, the likelihood of both natural and human-triggered avalanches is primed to increase throughout the stormy period and remain elevated for several days,” said Avalanche Canada officials.

Mountain ranges in southeast B.C. are at a level four (high) avalanche risk on Monday.

Risks expected to be reduced to level three (considerable) in most areas throughout the week.

The agency said backcountry users should always check conditions before heading out, and those in a travelling party need to have essential rescue gear such as a transceiver, probe, and shovel and the training to use it.

