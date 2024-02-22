The Mayor’s Task Force On Homelessness, Community Safety and Well Being held their second meeting to discuss goals and recommendations.

Cranbrook officials said the meeting went ahead on Feb 14, with the goal of identifying three to five specific actions to advance the safety, inclusion, and social and economic well-being of all community members.

They will also work on a plan to accomplish these goals and execute them in an efficient and timely manner.

City officials said previous information-gathering events covered a broad range of recommendations from people across different sectors of the community.

- Advertisement -

“The group used a matrix approach to identify high feasibility/high impact recommendations. Debate on the merits and value of each recommendation will occur at the next scheduled meeting and will narrow down the options,” said city officials.

The City said the task force will continue meeting regularly.

“Deciding on the recommended actions to move forward with will be decided through a majority vote,” said city staff. “The meetings will continue every two weeks until the Task Force has met its objectives and has been decommissioned by the Mayor and City Council.”