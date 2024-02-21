Two people and their pets are safe after firefighters in Fairmont Hot Springs took down a fire in a duplex on Wednesday morning.

RDEK officials said crews arrived to find thick smoke coming from the home, where the fire spread from the chimney into the attic.

“The extremely hard work of the responders on the scene prevented the fire from progressing and saved the home with little damage,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Service Assistant Chief Joss Advocaat. “Two occupants and their two dogs evacuated the building and are safe.”

Members of the Fairmont Fire Department had backup from the Windermere Fire Department with a ladder truck. RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro were also on the scene to provide support.

RDEK officials said the fire is not considered suspicious and the home has been turned back to the owner.

“We have already seen a great deal of destruction this winter due to chimney fires,” said Advocaat. “It’s important that residents keep chimneys clear of animal nests, leaves, and residue to ensure proper venting.”

“Residents are asked to have chimneys cleaned and inspected by a qualified technician at least annually or more with increased use,” said the RDEK.