The RDEK is getting ready to host a pair of FireSmart information sessions.

RKED officials said the first session is set to go ahead in the Clear Sky Retreat Centre in the Bull River area at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“This is a way for friends and community neighbours to learn more about how they can protect their properties from wildfire and develop FireSmart plans on rural properties and farms that will include livestock and pet considerations,” said Local FireSmart Representative Carla Hayday.

RDEK officials said it will include an introduction to FireSmart and focus on the farm and ranch program.

“Advice will also be given on how to create a map and plan for rural properties in case of wildfire,” said RDEK staff. “This workshop is open to anyone living in Wardner or along the Bull River – Fort Steele Road.”

The session is free, but you are asked to register by emailing [email protected], or calling Clear Sky at 250-429 3929 before noon on Friday, Feb 23.

Next month, the East Kootenay FireSmart Program will have an educational workshop in Cranbrook.

RDEK officials said the workshop will be split into two parts, with an open session in the morning for all East Kootenay Residents to learn how to make their homes and properties more resilient to wildfire and an afternoon session for current Neighbourhood Champions.

“We want to be able to answer questions for anyone who is interested in the program and give them some insight into what would be involved in getting the FireSmart Program in their own neighbourhood, while at the same time providing a learning opportunity for those who have already been involved in the program and are looking for next steps and peer connections,” said RDEK Wildfire Resilience Supervisor Terry Balan.

The session will happen in Cranbrook’s Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort on March 23.

“The introductory portion intended for those new to the program will run 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by lunch and a guest speaker,” said RDEK officials. “Those Champions who are experienced with the program are invited to join for lunch, the guest speaker, and the rest of the afternoon.”

Registration for this free session is open until March 8.

More: East Kootenay FireSmart