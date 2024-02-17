Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Cranbrook area after samples were found with high concentrations of toxic substances.

IH said benzodiazepine and high concentrations of fentanyl were found in drugs sold as down, dope or fentanyl.

Officials said the substance looks like pinkish-purple chunks and comes with a high risk of overdose or poisoning.

“There have also been reports of people requiring overdose response after using this substance,” said IH officials. “This is a much higher than average fentanyl concentration and very likely to produce overdose symptoms.”

The health authority advises getting substances checked at Ankors, which offers the service for free.

Interior Health officials emphasized the importance of carrying a naloxone kit and knowing how to use it, downloading the LifeGuard app, and asks that users avoid using substances alone.

The alert will stay in effect until Friday, Feb. 23.