Kimberley’s Aquatic Centre will reopen next week after a months-long shut-down for leak repair work.

City officials said kids participating in day camp will be the first to jump into the leisure pool on Tuesday.

Other facility upgrades were completed on time, and all amenities will be reopened, including the lap pool, hot tub, and steam room.

“This concludes necessary efficiency upgrades to the pool, including replacing the pool filtration system, upgrading the heat exchange and water distribution systems, and installing new boilers,” said city officials.

During the first pool shut-down in the fall, and city officials said a significant leak was found in the leisure pool, forcing its closure since December.

Regular pool operations will resume, now that all the repair work is complete.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we worked through these projects,” said Parks and Facilities Manager Nicole Halasz. “This isn’t as easy as popping out a filter from your furnace and putting in a new one. These are large, sophisticated pieces of equipment used for pool filtration. Our mechanical room has had a major overhaul, staff have been trained to operate it, and we are ready to welcome you back.”

“A few spots remain available for Swim for Life lessons for Swimmer 3 and up levels,” said city officials. “Staff are offering several leadership programs through March, including Lifesaving Society’s Standard First Aid Recertification, Bronze Cross and Medallion, and a stroke improvement/strengthening course.”

