Cranbrook’s Extreme Weather Response Shelter will open Thursday evening in response to cold overnight temperatures in the forecast.

City officials said the shelters at Christ Church Anglican and the Travelodge will open their doors at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

It will stay in operation until further notice.

“BC Housing, through the Travelodge shelter location has been doubling up people in rooms, where possible to allow for additional people to stay and get out of the cold, increasing to 16 rooms effective December 1, 2023,” said city officials.

City officials said the shelter is meant to protect Cranbrook’s vulnerable residents.

“Extreme weather shelters save lives and help to ensure that businesses, emergency responders, and citizens are not left scrambling to try and manage the problems associated with people trying to survive in the cold,” said city officials. “A weather alert activates these shelters, providing overnight, life-saving spaces and resources for unhoused people.”

The shelter will be operational until further notice, but it will be closed during the day.

There will be other options to take shelter from the cold during that time.

“The City will provide support to those who need it through this cold weather event by offering space in both the Cranbrook Public Library and Western Financial Place as warming centres for those who need it during the day,” said city officials. “The library is open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Western Financial Place is open daily until 8 p.m.”