The District of Elkford is looking for resident feedback on its Five-Year Financial Plan and Budget.

Elkford district officials said the budget will outline how Elkford will allocate its resources to deliver programs and services in the community.

A public feedback session is open until Mar. 1 through a link at the bottom of this article.

There will also be an open house later this month.

“On Wednesday, February 28, join us for the Public Open House at the District Office to chat about the budget with members of staff and council over complimentary coffee and snacks,” said District officials. “Everyone is welcome, and we hope to see you there.”

You can also provide feedback by emailing [email protected], dropping off written feedback at 744 Fording Drive, or calling 250-865-4000 and asking to speak to the Financial Officer.

More: 2024 Five-Year Financial Plan & Budget (District of Elkford)