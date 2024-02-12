The Kimberley Fire Department will be conducting fuel reduction work this week.

City officials said work will go ahead between Monday, February 12th, and Wednesday, February 14th, about one kilometre north of the Kimberley Riverside Campground.

“Residents can expect lingering smoke that may last until the next snowfall,” said City Staff. “Please rest assured that fire crews will be continuously monitoring the burn zones as flames may be visible.”

The public is asked to avoid the area until work is complete.