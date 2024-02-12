A head-on crash in Kootenay National Park claimed the life of a 71-year-old Cranbrook woman.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said they responded to the crash on Friday, at about 2 p.m.

The incident happened between Kootenay Crossing and the Dolly Varden rest area.

Police officials said the two pickup trucks each had a driver and a passenger, all of whom were significantly injured.

“The most seriously injured was airlifted to Foothills Hospital in Calgary where she sadly succumbed to her injuries on Saturday,” said RCMP officials. “The other three persons involved are still in hospital and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police said there is no criminality suspected in the incident.