Snowpacks in the Kootenays, and across the province, are still well below seasonal norms, which could bring worsened drought conditions.

B.C. government officials said on average, snowpack levels are an average of 39 per cent below normal levels throughout the province.

The province expects a decreased flood risk in the spring.

“Due to the extremely low snow conditions, below normal spring freshet flood hazard is expected this season, especially in the Interior,” said the Provincial Government.

However, drought conditions are expected to get worse.

“Low snowpack and seasonal runoff forecasts combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts and lingering impacts from previous drought are creating significantly elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer.,” said the province.

Conditions could change, but officials are not optimistic.

“There are still 2 to 3 months left in the snow season,” said the Province. “While conditions may change slightly over this period, current trends in low snowpack are expected to persist.”

The East and West Kootenay are in line with provincial averages, while the Kootenay Boundary area has fared a little bit better as of Feb. 1.

A more detailed breakdown of the region’s snowpack levels can be found below: