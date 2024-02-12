Elk Valley RCMP has arrested two people in connection to a suspected arson and criminal harassment investigation.

Police officials say Elk Valley RCMP members attended a vehicle fire behind Sparwood’s Greenwood Mall just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Sparwood Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Upon attendance, Police located three vehicles damaged by a fire which appeared to have been deliberately set, along with damage to a stairwell and deck area leading to apartments in a building adjacent to the parked vehicles,” said RCMP officials.

- Advertisement -

Police obtained video surveillance and identified the suspect vehicle.

“Further evidence was collected later the same morning, with video surveillance being collected from all over Sparwood as well as Fernie in an attempt to locate the vehicle involved,” said RCMP officials.

Officials said they seized a vehicle from a possible suspect by early afternoon.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 58-year-old man from Fernie and a 53-year-old woman from Sparwood on Feb 9 on a criminal harassment charge.

“The criminal harassment and the arson investigations are ongoing, but Police believe these offences are related and involve the same parties. The victims of the offences have been updated and are being supported by RCMP Victim Services,” said RCMP officials.

The suspects cannot be named, as they have not been formally charged by the BC Crown Counsel.

Elk Valley RCMP are looking for more witnesses to the early-morning fire.

“Fire crews and another witness recall seeing a blue truck with two male witnesses who came upon the scene of the fire and attempted to alert the parties inside the building but left when Sparwood Fire Dept arrived on the scene,” said Elk Valley RCMP. “We would like these two witnesses to contact Elk Valley Regional RCMP.”

Anyone in the area from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Feb. 7 is asked to review dashcam footage for a 2012 silver 4-door Ford Fiesta in the downtown area of Sparwood or travelling toward Fernie.

Any information can be reported to Elk Valley Regional RCMP at 250-425-6233 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

“Elk Valley Regional RCMP would like to thank RDEK Fire Commissioner Dave Boreen and Sparwood Fire Chief Sheldon Tennant for their assistance during this investigation,” said Elk Valley RCMP.