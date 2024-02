Cranbrook RCMP is asking for public assistance in the search of a woman who is wanted on two counts of Breach of Release Order.

Police officials said Ashley Nicole Casimer is wanted on a B.C.-wide unendorsed warrant.

Casimer is described as a 5’7″ woman weighing about 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police officials said you should not approach her if you see her in public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.