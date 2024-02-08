Environment Canada has issued a dust advisory for the Sparwood area, as high concentrations of coarse particulate matter have been reported in the area.

Officials said the dust is expected to last until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” said Environment Canada officials. “Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.”

Officials said you should contact your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms including ongoing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing.

The dust advisory will be in place until further notice.