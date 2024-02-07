Cranbrook’s task force on homelessness held its first meeting in late January as the city looks for ways to address the situation.

“Across Canada cities are experiencing change in the social landscape leading to local governments evaluating their role in addressing social issues,” said city officials.

City staff said the task force is made up of community leaders from across various sectors.

“It is a time-limited, solution-oriented initiative working to advance the safety, inclusion, and social and economic well-being of all members of the community through the lenses of prevention, accountability, pathways out of poverty, and participation/reintegration back into community,” said the City of Cranbrook.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness and Community Safety and Wellbeing met for the first time on Jan 31.

Members consist of the following:

Municipal Mayor One council member

City Staff Social Development Coordinator Fire Prevention Coordinator

Community members One Business Owner Representative Two Non-Profit Representatives One Social Justice Academic Representative One Chamber of Commerce Representative One Faith-Based Representative One Interior Health Representative One Medical Representative One Social Development and Poverty Reduction Representative One RCMP Representative

Project Facilitator

City officials said the first meeting involved introductions and a review of the Terms of Reference which will inform the function of the task force.

“Meetings will happen twice a month and accountability will be demonstrated through progress reports back

to Mayor and Council every two months,” said city officials.

The City will public communications to the public after every meeting.

“The Task Force is committed to working efficiently and effectively to create changes that demonstrate Cranbrook truly is a community that cares,” said city officials.