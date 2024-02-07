Cranbrook city council has adopted the 2024-2028 Five-Year Financial Plan.

This year’s plan will see a tax levy increase of 8.32 per cent which includes the one per cent road-dedicated tax.

This works out to a $17.38 per month increase per month for the average residential property.

Inflationary issues were cited as a big reason for the increase as well as some unexpected costs such as RCMP retroactive pay and the Memorial Arenea repairs.

The financial plan was passed in a 6-1 vote. Councillor Wes Graham was the lone vote against.