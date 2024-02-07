Kimberley’s now-former Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks has been promoted to the role of Chief Administrative Officer.

The move comes after Hendricks spent almost three months as interim CAO.

City officials said Hendricks has over 23 years of local government experience.

“During his seven years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in Kimberley and 16 years at the City of Fernie, Hendricks has demonstrated strong leadership and financial management abilities,” said the City of Kimberley. “While in Fernie, he held various roles, including Director of Financial and Computer Services, Corporate Officer, and ultimately CAO.”

- Advertisement -

Before moving to local government, Hendricks spent 15 years in financial management in industry, in both the mining and oilfield sectors.

“Jim’s leadership as Kimberley’s Chief Financial Officer for the past seven years is a major reason why City operations are so stable,” said city officials. “Extending his experience and management style to CAO is a perfect fit. We are thrilled that Jim has accepted Council’s offer.”

Hendricks said he’s looking forward to working in his new position.

“I am honoured that Council has given me the opportunity to serve our community as its CAO,” said Hendricks. “The support from City staff and the management group during my Interim CAO appointment has been humbling and I am excited to continue working with this incredible team to implement Council’s goals and help Kimberley develop its untapped potential.”

Kimberley will begin looking for a new CFO soon.