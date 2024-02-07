The Columbia Valley RCMP is reminding residents of the rules around passing school buses.

Police officials said they have been receiving complaints about vehicles passing buses while their flashing red lights are activated for a pickup or drop off of students.

They said it’s been especially bad along Toby Creek Road.

RCMP officials said they will be increasing their patrols and utilizing bus dash cameras for issuing tickets.

Vehicles must fully stop when a bus has its stop sign out and lights flashing.

Otherwise, you could face a fine of $368 and three demerit points for the first offence.