Fernie’s Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the 47th annual Griz Days.

Chamber officials said the winter festival is set to happen from March 1 to 3.

“We are in full swing planning all your favourite Griz Days events like the parade, live entertainment, an all-new lumberjack show, fireworks, the Extreme Griz competition and much more to be announced,” said Chamber officials. “Check out the satellite events around town too, like the popular Raging Elk Dummy Downhill at Fernie Alpine Resort.”

Businesses or organizations can host their own satellite event by contacting Jess Eberts, Events Manager at [email protected].

“We are thrilled to be hosting Fernie’s #1 winter festival again this year. A huge shoutout to the Chamber staff and Griz Days Committee for all the planning that has taken place so far,” said Wendy McDougall, Executive Director of the Fernie Chamber. “We are very excited to be bringing in a new lumberjack show and welcoming back some classic events like the Bed Races and the Extreme Griz Competition! Griz Days is a magical time for locals and visitors alike, with so many activities all weekend long and for all ages, it truly is an event not to be missed!”

Fernie Chamber of Commerce officials said they are thankful to NWP Coal and other sponsors of the event.

“The Fernie Chamber would also like to acknowledge the support of the Province of British Columbia’s Resort Municipality Initiative, as well as the City of Fernie,” said Chamber officials.

Organizers are looking for volunteers, and those interested can find more details by contacting [email protected].

A schedule of events can be found below.

More: Griz Days website