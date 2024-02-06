The Regional District of East Kootenay has released its Climate Action Plan engagement summary.

The report includes the results of the RDEK’s recent public survey.

Officials said over 1,080 people responded to the survey.

“We are grateful for the many residents who took the time to share their thoughts through the survey,” said RDEK Planner Krista Gilbert. “Noting the strongest areas of concern will help us to determine where we should be increasing resilience, or climate adaptation measures, which will help us adjust to impacts already felt in our region and reduce our vulnerability to the harmful effects of climate change.”

RDEK officials said the consultant firm Pinna Sustainability was hired to develop the plan, which is meant to set targets to reduce community and corporate greenhouse gas emissions and find ways to achieve them, and identify actions to help communities become more resilient to climate change.

“It will also provide guidance on the expenditure of the RDEK’s Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP) funds,” said RDEK officials. “A draft plan is expected to be shared with the public in the spring of 2024.”

You can find the survey results below, or by contacting the RDEK at 1-888-478-7335.

More: RDEK Climate Action Plan