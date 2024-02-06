The Cranbrook Bucks have had some changes to its roster with a player joining the team while two others depart.

The Bucks signed forward Nick Capasso from the Colorado Grit.

He had nine goals and nine assists in 37 games this season.

Fowrad Zion Green has decided to finish his season playing in the North American Hockey League.

This season he had two goals and six assists in 36 games for the Bucks.

The Bucks have also traded forward Evan Brown to the Surrey Eagles for future considerations.

He had tallied three goals and 12 assists in 25 games this year.