Invermere’s short-term rental regulations will be up for adoption soon, as it passed through its third reading.

If adopted, this bylaw will replace Invermere’s current business licensing bylaws, with provisions for short-term rentals included in the update.

“Council also directed staff to prepare to regulate STR operations in Invermere’s single-family residential and low-density residential areas with Temporary Use Permits (TUPs) combined with business licences,” said District officials. “Otherwise, STR operations are not permitted in Invermere’s single-family residential and low-density residential areas.”

The new bylaw will also come with a number of rules, such as a limit of eight guests, no more than four bedrooms and one business license or TUP per STR owner, among other rules.

- Advertisement -

The district will also have a way to penalize STRs that break the rules.

“Council intends to establish a set of escalating fines to help regulate STR operations that will address bylaw and TUP violations through pending amendments to Invermere’s Municipal Ticketing Information Bylaw,” said Invermere officials.

District officials said Business Licencing Bylaw No. 1647 could be on the agenda for the Feb 27 council meeting or a subsequent meeting.