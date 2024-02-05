Cranbrook’s recreation and culture services are under review, and residents, businesses and community groups are invited to share their thoughts.

City officials said they are working to identify ways to deliver recreation and culture services more effectively and efficiently.

“This project, along with results from the public survey will help develop a well-supported report that will set the foundation and be a guide for the City’s Recreation and Culture department to move forward successfully,” said city officials.

The survey is open until Mar. 1, and you can participate through a few different methods.

Two virtual input workshops will go ahead on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

If you want to attend, you can sign up here.

“Input from all voices in the community is vital for this project to be a success,” said city officials. “If you aren’t able to take part in any of the workshops or the survey, but want to share your thoughts, please contact our consultant Cassandra Gilmore by March 1, at [email protected].”

You can find the survey online through a link at the bottom of this article.

More: Recreation and Culture Services survey (City of Cranbrook)