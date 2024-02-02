Residents are invited to share their thoughts on a proposed plan to create a pedestrian area in downtown Invermere during summer weekends.

The Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce (CVCC) said the idea was put forward by the Invermere Business Committee.

According to the Chamber, the plan would close off a portion of Invermere’s 7th Avenue, between 9th and 13th Street on weekends in July and August.

Officials said the plan would create a vehicle-free, pedestrian area with the aim of adding vibrancy and building the community’s reputation as a place to shop and socialize.

“The purpose of this survey is to gauge interest in moving forward with this concept,” said CVCC officials. “The results will be made available so that different aspects of the closure may be taken into consideration.”

The survey will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, and you can find it through the link below.

More: Downtown Invermere Experience Survey (Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)