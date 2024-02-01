Preparations for Cranbrook’s Spirit of the Rockies Fest are getting off the ground with the announcement of the event’s music lineup.

The Spirit of the Rockies Society said Rockies Fest will bring its biggest-ever lineup to Western Financial Place on June 14 and 15.

“With all the current events that are a staple for the weekend, this was a chance to grow the festival even larger by adding 2 nights of fantastic musical entertainment,” said the Spirit of the Rockies Society.

Performances from Cameron Whitcomb, Julian Austin and Jess Moskaluk will make up Friday night’s country-themed lineup.

Saturday night will follow with Calgary-based Flatline Phoenix, 80’s pop icons Men Without Hats, and a Canadian act to finish off the night.

“To complete the night, we are super excited to announce the addition of Canadian superstars: Loverboy! With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling Get Lucky, and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut,” said Spirit of the Rockies Society officials.

Meanwhile, registration has opened for the Rockies Grand Parade.

Officials said the parade, presented by St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, will be focused on the theme of “Celebrating Unbreakable Spirit – 20 Years of Strongman.”

Registration is open until June 1.

