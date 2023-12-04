A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the region as heavy rain is expected to hit over the next few days.

A self-fill sandbag station is being set up in Hosmer.

“With the snow we’ve received over the past few days, the forecasted accumulation of rain this week and rising temperatures, there is an elevated risk of localized overland flooding,” says RDEK Protective Services Manager, Christina Carbrey.

“We encourage people to stay clear of creek banks and rivers and urge anyone who lives in a flood-prone area to take steps to protect their homes and properties.”

- Advertisement -

The sandbag station is being set up at the Elk River Inn in Hosmer on Highway 3 at 6th Avenue.

Bags and sand will be free, but residents will need to bring their own gloves and shovels.

The Elk Valley is expected to be hit with 75-100 millimetres of rain from now until Thursday.

“Preparedness and safety are key. Know the numbers to call, have a family emergency plan, take steps to protect your property from flooding if you are in low-lying areas, and ensure you stay well back from waterways as rapid, unpredictable changes in water levels are possible,” added Carbrey.

Additional sandbag stations will be set up if needed.