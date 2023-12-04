Elk Valley residents can expect to be hit hard by heavy rain this week as Environment Canada has issued a weather alert.

Rain is expected to start this evening and continue through Thursday morning.

An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain and snow to most of the province.

The Elk Valley looks like it will see the brunt of it in the Kootenay region, as 75-100 millimetres of rain is expected.

Environment Canada warns that the heavy downpour could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Residents are also urged to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.