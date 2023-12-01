Five Cranbrook youths were recognized by the Cranbrook RCMP after they directed a child from a potentially dangerous situation.

Police said the youth noticed a young child walking along the railroad tracks alone.

They worked together to direct the kid away from the tracks.

“The child was alone and was trying to walk to the store to find their mother, says Cst. Katie Forgeron.

- Advertisement -

“The quick thinking of these youths ensured that the child was removed from the potential danger of the tracks.”

They then called the police and stayed with the child until help arrived.

“Thankfully, we will never know what may have happened had this group not come by this child,” adds Staff Sergeant Barry Graham.

“The group’s quick and compassionate response prevented a tragic outcome. Additionally, word of their inspirational deed spread quickly through Cranbrook detachment making each and every one of us incredibly proud of the community we serve.”