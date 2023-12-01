The Kicking Horse Canyon Project has wrapped up for the winter as Phase 4 is almost complete.

All four lanes were opened up on Nov. 30.

Construction will resume in the spring for the final pieces of the project.

The remaining work includes landscaping, wildlife fence installation and some final paving and line painting.

There may be some minor lane closures once work resumes in the spring.

The section of Highway 1 through the Kicking Horse Canyon has a speed limit of 80 km/h until work is completely done.

Once complete it will be upped to 100 km/h.