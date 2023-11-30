Cranbrook residents are asked to do their part in snow removal by clearing sidewalks and offering help to neighbours whenever possible.

City officials said staff and equipment are ready to go when snowfall hits with new initiatives and tools lined up.

“Our large water tanker is now retrofitted as a plow trunk to help put additional focus on our priority routes, and it can carry a significant load of sand or brine, which means more time on the road and less time refilling,” said city staff. “We also have a loader-mounted snowblower ready to help us clear windrows and snow piles downtown much more efficiently.”

City officials said major streets, hospital zones, emergency service access roads, roads with steep grades and transit routes are the top priority for snow-clearing efforts.

- Advertisement -

During heavy snowfall, crews will clear those routes repeatedly until the weather eases enough to move on to other roads.

“There are a lot of things that we, as the City, can and do take the blame for, but the winter weather isn’t one of them,” said Chris Zettel, Cranbrook’s Corporate Communications Officer. “Removing snow and ice is a team effort – the City, our residents, and our businesses. Everyone is important in keeping our community moving and accessible, and we are asking for your help.”

City staff said you are responsible for clearing the snow in front of your home or business within 24 hours after a snowfall. Officials add that keeping street drains and fire hydrants in your neighbourhood clear of snow is also important.

Parking your vehicle off roadways during and after a snowstorm will help city crews clear the streets more effectively.

Residents are also encouraged to offer help when they can.

“Not everyone can shovel, so we ask that neighbours watch out for and help your neighbours this winter,” said city staff. “The City is proud to continue working with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays (CMHA) to help find volunteers for their Snow Angels program.”

This program identifies those who need help clearing snow and connects them with volunteers who can do the work.

They can be contacted at 250-426-8019 or via email at [email protected].