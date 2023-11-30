Listen Live

Traffic change coming to Fort Point Bridge in Invermere

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by District of Invermere)

Invermere residents can expect some small traffic disruptions as the Fort Point Bridge goes down to a single lane.

Vehicle traffic will not be allowed within 1.5 meters of the sidewalk on the bridge.

District staff said a recent engineering report showed changes were necessary for public safety until a replacement bridge is constructed.

A set of barriers will be placed near the north and south ends of the bridge to help motorists keep motor vehicles near the centre line.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 30 km/hr for all motor vehicles approaching and crossing the bridge.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to all posted signage and yield to oncoming traffic.

