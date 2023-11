Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help finding a man who is wanted for failing to attend a court date.

Police officials said 42-year-old Steven Clowers is described as a 6’1, 264 lb man with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The arrest warrant was sent out for his failure to attend court after adjournment for driving while prohibited.

Cranbrook RCMP asks you to contact the detachment or CrimeStoppers if you have any information on Clowers’ whereabouts.