The College of the Rockies’ men’s Avalanche team is the number one ranked volleyball team in Canada at the end of the first half of the season.

“After a strong first half of our season, it is exciting to be ranked number one in the CCAA,” said head coach Cisco Farrero.

“As our program has grown, we have raised our standards and expectations of ourselves and our players have shown an incredible commitment to the classroom, weight room and on the court. It is great to see them rewarded for that work.”

This is the first time the team has been ranked #1 in the school’s history.

The team topped at fourth last year and started this year as the third-ranked team.

The team is 9-1 on the season so far. The next home game for the men’s team will be on Jan. 19 and 20.