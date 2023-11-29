Kimberley residents are invited to provide input on the city’s financial planning.

City officials said the comprehensive 2024-2028 Five-Year Financial Plan/Budget 2024 process has started, with the goal of fostering fiscal transparency and sound management.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jim Hendricks launched a series of meetings to set the stage for the examination of the City’s financial strategy.

Residents are now invited to have their say on the plan and next year’s budget.

- Advertisement -

“Residents are encouraged to weigh in on EngageKimberley.ca by viewing presentations and documents and asking questions directly to City staff,” said Kimberley officials.

The first presentation is currently available for viewing.

“In this video, DCAO/CFO Hendricks outlines key aspects of the Revenue Policy, laying the groundwork for upcoming discussions on Capital and Non-Capital Project Plans developed in conjunction with all City departments,” said city staff.

City officials said residents can check out EngageKimberley.ca for updates, documents, videos and announcements related to the 2024-2028 Financial Plan and Budget 2024 as they become available.

“The City of Kimberley recognizes the importance of incorporating public perspectives into the decision-making process,” said city officials. “This collaborative effort ensures that the financial plans align with the needs and desires of the community.”