A development variance application and latecomer and oversizing policy deviation for Wildstone Heights was rejected by city council.

City staff said the applicant is requesting to waive the requirements to permit the installation of BC Hydro street lights on existing utility poles on Echo Field Road.

It would also include the cost of upgrading and upsizing of off-site roadways and utilities for that portion of Echo Field Road

Waving the off-site costs would place the future cost of construction on the general taxpayer.

City staff said the expected revenue from the proposed development would not be a significant contributor to the funding of the road upgrades.

The developer’s reasoning was they didn’t think the upgrades would be beneficial and would be too much of a cost burden.

Cranbrook city council decided to reject the current ask, but have directed city staff to return to the negotiating table with the developer to see if another option could be worked out.