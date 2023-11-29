Work is moving along on three organics facilities that will serve communities in the RDEK.

“This project focuses solely on the construction of capital infrastructure to receive and process organics,” explains RDEK general manager of engineering and environmental services, Kevin Paterson in a release.

“In addition to residential-type organics that will be accepted through municipal organics curbside programs, these facilities will incorporate green, yard and biosolid waste generated or collected by local governments in the region.”

One is being built in the Elk Valley to serve that area, one will be at the Central Receiving and Processing Facility which will serve the Cranbrook and Kimberley areas and the last will be built in the Columbia Valley.

- Advertisement -

“Some municipalities, such as the City of Kimberley, applied separately for grant funding to establish their own municipal curbside organics collection programs and are already collecting, or are in the process of getting ready to collect municipal organics. This project will ensure there is a proper facility to receive and process material collected through these municipal programs,” adds Paterson.

“As Kimberley has already started its curbside program, the RDEK is stockpiling those collected organics on site until the new receiving area is complete and ready to begin processing.”

The total project cost is over $3 million with over $666,000 for each of the three sites coming from the Provincial and Federal governments.

RDEK officials said an additional $500,000 was provided through the Columbia Basin Trust.