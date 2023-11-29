The U15 female Bucks are silver medalists after quite the showing at the 2023 Wickfest Tournament in Calgary.

The tournament was started by Canadian hockey icon Hailey Wickenheiser.

The Cranbrook team was placed in the top division for their age group and beat even their coach’s expectations.

“Last year we went as U13 and we didn’t win any games and the following year when the girls were in U9 we went and we didn’t win any as well,” said Randi-Lynn Morrison.

“It was unexpected to do so well.”

The team played Calgary, Winnipeg, Prince George and San Jose.

They lost to San Jose AAA in a close 2-1 gold medal game.